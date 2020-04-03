HCSO observes Child Abuse Prevention Month

HOLMES COUNTY – Blue pinwheels are twirling in front of the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office this month as HCSO joins other agencies and organizations across the nation in recognizing National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Recognized as the national symbol for child abuse prevention, the blue pinwheel represents childhood innocence and serves as a reminder that everyone can help prevent child abuse.

“While it is always important that we all do our part to help prevent child abuse and neglect, the month of April is set aside to help raise awareness and renew efforts to promote the safe and nurturing environment every child deserves,” said Holmes County Sheriff John Tate. “Each of us has the ability to help children and families in our community.”

There are several ways to make a difference, from volunteering time, money, or talent to a local child-serving organization, to simply mentoring a new parent or offering to babysit for an overburdened family.

For more information on child abuse prevention, or to learn more about what you can do to help, visit Prevent Child Abuse Florida at www.PreventChildAbuseFL.org.