HCSO in pursuit of subject — UPDATED

UPDATE: Holland is now in custody.

Investigators were able to establish that the incident began after a neighbor noticed Holland passed out in a vehicle at a residence on Ponce de Leon Springs Road.

When confronted by the neighbor, a physical altercation ensued, during which Holland pulled a knife before fleeing on foot.

A search of the vehicle revealed items with Holland’s name on them, and a photo was obtained, leading the victim to identify Holland as the suspect.

As discovered in the vehicle was a meth pipe containing methamphetamine.

Sheriff Tate would like to thank Holmes CI K-9 Team for their assistance in this case.

Please be advised the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is in pursuit of a subject in the area Ponce de Leon.

A complainant reported Mitchell David Holland, 36, of Panama City approached them at their residence on Ponce de Leon Springs Road in Ponce de Leon, where an altercation ensued and Holland attempted to stab them.

Holland then fled on foot in the direction of Mayo Road. He is described as a white male, about 5’10”, last seen wearing a black leather jacket.

Out of an abundance of caution, both Ponce de Leon High School and Ponce de Leon Elementary School have been placed on high security by the Holmes County School District.