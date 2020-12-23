HCSO deputies revive local man with Narcan

HOLMES COUNTY – Deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office likely saved the life of a citizen Saturday, December 19, after administering Narcan, an opioid overdose reversal drug.

Deputy Jeremy Abbott and Deputy Rodger Young responded late Saturday to a Ponce de Leon address in reference to a report of an unresponsive man.

Abbott and Young quickly recognized the symptoms of a probable heroin overdose and took action, administering Narcan to the victim, who regained consciousness and became responsive after Holmes County EMS arrived on scene. The victim was then transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Thanks to a grant through the Florida Sheriff’s Association, Sheriff John Tate first issued Narcan to all patrol deputies in 2018 in an effort to help prevent deaths from opioid overdoses.

“Ideally, we would like to see anyone struggling with addiction get the help they need and to turn their life around,” said Sheriff Tate. “But in the case of an overdose, Narcan can potentially give them one more chance to make that change. I would like to commend Deputy Abbott and Deputy Young for acting quickly and using their training to potentially save this man’s life.”