HCSO cites recent drug arrests

HOLMES COUNTY – Holmes County Sheriff’s Office has made numerous felony drug arrests in recent weeks.
Sheriff John Tate states these arrests are part of his ongoing commitment to eradicating dangerous drugs from Holmes County.
“Each one of these arrests represent a point in time where an addictive poison was bought or sold, leaving broken families and increased crime in their destructive path,” said Sheriff Tate.
“Our goal remains to not only identify and dismantle trafficking networks, but to also help those struggling with addiction find lasting recovery. In addition to helping restore families, those who sell drugs aren’t likely to stay around if they’re losing their customer base, and the number of drug-related thefts should see a marked decrease.”
Recently arrested and/or charged are:
November 25, 2019
Lisa M. Corter, 32, of Bonifay – Warrant issued for Possession of methamphetamine
Tyler J. Macro, 22, of Bonifay – Possession of methamphetamine and Possession of drug paraphernalia
December 12, 2019
Sybil R. Webster, 44, of Ponce de Leon – Possession of methamphetamine and Possession of drug paraphernalia
December 18, 2019
Christopher James Walding, 24, of Bonifay – Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of drug paraphernalia, and Out-of-State fugitive warrant
December 29, 2019
Terry A. Nobles, 57, of Ponce de Leon – Possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell/distribute
Thomas G. Ritchie, 35, of Ponce de Leon – Possession of methamphetamine
December 30, 2019
Trevor J. Webb, 18, of Bonifay – Possession of methamphetamine and Possession of drug paraphernalia
Kellar N. White, 19, of Bonifay – Possession of methamphetamine and Possession of drug paraphernalia
January 6, 2020
Candice Brooke Coffee, 37, of Okeechobee, Florida – Possession of methamphetamine and Possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams.
Jonathan Corey Weese, 27, of Frostproof, Florida – Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams, and Possession of drug paraphernalia
January 8, 2020
Casey T. Goddin, 28, of Westville – Possession of methamphetamine and Resisting an officer without violence
John E. Bible, 64, of Panama City – Possession of methamphetamine