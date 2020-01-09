HCSO cites recent drug arrests

HOLMES COUNTY – Holmes County Sheriff’s Office has made numerous felony drug arrests in recent weeks.

Sheriff John Tate states these arrests are part of his ongoing commitment to eradicating dangerous drugs from Holmes County.

“Each one of these arrests represent a point in time where an addictive poison was bought or sold, leaving broken families and increased crime in their destructive path,” said Sheriff Tate.

“Our goal remains to not only identify and dismantle trafficking networks, but to also help those struggling with addiction find lasting recovery. In addition to helping restore families, those who sell drugs aren’t likely to stay around if they’re losing their customer base, and the number of drug-related thefts should see a marked decrease.”

Recently arrested and/or charged are:

November 25, 2019

Lisa M. Corter, 32, of Bonifay – Warrant issued for Possession of methamphetamine

Tyler J. Macro, 22, of Bonifay – Possession of methamphetamine and Possession of drug paraphernalia

December 12, 2019

Sybil R. Webster, 44, of Ponce de Leon – Possession of methamphetamine and Possession of drug paraphernalia

December 18, 2019

Christopher James Walding, 24, of Bonifay – Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of drug paraphernalia, and Out-of-State fugitive warrant

December 29, 2019

Terry A. Nobles, 57, of Ponce de Leon – Possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell/distribute

Thomas G. Ritchie, 35, of Ponce de Leon – Possession of methamphetamine

December 30, 2019

Trevor J. Webb, 18, of Bonifay – Possession of methamphetamine and Possession of drug paraphernalia

Kellar N. White, 19, of Bonifay – Possession of methamphetamine and Possession of drug paraphernalia

January 6, 2020

Candice Brooke Coffee, 37, of Okeechobee, Florida – Possession of methamphetamine and Possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams.

Jonathan Corey Weese, 27, of Frostproof, Florida – Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams, and Possession of drug paraphernalia

January 8, 2020

Casey T. Goddin, 28, of Westville – Possession of methamphetamine and Resisting an officer without violence

John E. Bible, 64, of Panama City – Possession of methamphetamine