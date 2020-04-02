HCSO apprehends attempted murder suspect

HOLMES COUNTY – A Dothan, Alabama man wanted on two counts of attempted murder was arrested Wednesday, April 1, by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.

A HCSO deputy responded shortly before 8 p.m. to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the rest area in Ponce de Leon, where he made contact with 34-year-old Montreal Cortez McCray.

During the interaction, dispatch advised that McCray had an active warrant out of Dothan for attempted murder.

McCray was transported to the Houston County Jail where he is being held without bond.