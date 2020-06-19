HCHD issues update on COVID-19 cases

The Florida Department of Health in Holmes has confirmed seven new positive cases of COVID-19 in Holmes County. These cases are linked to the Florida Department of Corrections, Holmes Correctional Institution. The Florida Department of Health in Holmes County is continuing to work closely with individuals, close contacts, and health care providers to isolate and monitor persons who may have been exposed to COVID-19. This brings Holmes County’s total COVID-19 cases to 45. Out of the 45 cases of COVID-19, 33 have recovered and are no longer monitored.

The Florida Department of Corrections provides information related to COVID-19 case data on their website. You may review the information at http://www.dc.state.fl.us/comm/covid-19.html.

