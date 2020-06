Holmes County— The Holmes County Health Department (HCHD) announces an additional case of 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Holmes County. The individual is a 54-year-old female. She and all contacts will be required to self-isolate. The individual and all contacts will be monitored by Holmes County Health Department epidemiology staff to contain the spread of this disease. This totals 26 COVID-19 cases in Holmes County.