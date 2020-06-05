Hazell obit

Elsie M. Hazell age 92 of Graceville passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in Chipley.

She was born on December 2, 1927 in Pine Creek, Pennsylvania to the late Doyle Edward and Ellen Grenoble. Elise had been a resident of Jackson County for 50 years moving here from Hackettstown, New Jersey. She was an LPN working in Holmes, Washington, and Jackson County. Elise was a member of the Professional Women’s Club of Marianna and the National League of Nursing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Arthur Hazell, Jr., daughter Ellen Marie Hazell, brother Doyle Grenoble, Jr., and her sister Irene Campbell.

Elsie is survived by two sons Arthur Hazell III of Bonifay, Dan Hazell Sr. (Judy) of Graceville, daughter Elaine Keen (Charlton) of Marianna, five grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren.

Graveside services for Elise will be held at 3:00 PM, Friday, June 5, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery in Marianna with Pastor John Wamsley officiating.

The family would like to say thank you to Washington Rehab and Nursing Center for the excellent care given to Elsie. And a special thank you to Senella and Paula.