Hazard obit

Shirley J. Hazard, 73, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2021, at home with her family by her side.

Shirley was most happy when she was with her family, baking or reading. She was an Air Force Veteran and retired from Civil Service after 38 years of service.

Shirley is survived by her children Katey Britt (Jeff) of Aliceville, AL and Michael Hazard (Tessa) of Vernon, FL; three grandchildren, Tyler Britt, Abbygail Hazard and Barhett Hazard; sisters, Betty Schmoock of Hingham, WI, Beverly Gault (Don) of Neosho, WI, Patricia Dickmann (Henry) of Sheboygan, WI, Alice Schipper (Bob) of Brillion, WI; brothers, Dave Taylor (Roxanne) of Sheboygan Falls, WI, George Taylor of Adell, WI, Richard Taylor (Tammie) of Sheboygan, WI, William Taylor of Sheboygan, WI; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Eleanora and Willard Taylor and her husband Norman Hazard.

The family wishes to thank the Emerald Coast Hospice for the loving and caring support for Shirley and the family.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.