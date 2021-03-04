Rachel Priscilla Hays, 38, of Grand Ridge, Florida died Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at her home. She was born in Sciotoville, Ohio, January 21, 1983.

From her children: “Our mother, Rachel Hays, was a strong, independent woman. At a young age she taught us many life skills that we will always use. One of her favorite things to do was what we call a “dunkin” trip. We went there so much they memorized our order. She would always say, “I bet they get tired of us.” And would ALWAYS remind us to use the app.

She also loved the beach. The beach was always a healing place for her, but Benjamin sometimes made that very difficult! He gave us so much trouble, this one particular time when he decided he was gonna make a “oopsies” not once, but three times and we did not have anymore diapers. That was one of the most stressful, but enjoyable beach trips we had. It was full of laughter and smiles despite the setback.

Another one of her little perks was how neat she wanted everything….but she wanted it done her way, so she would do it. Just couldn’t help herself, she was so strong minded and independent. I remember recently, we were folding her laundry for her and she said, “I’m a grown woman and y’all are doing my laundry for me.” She kept reminding us how much she appreciated it!

We are gonna miss her, but she left us when she knew we were gonna be okay. She loved us more than we loved ourselves and we could never repay her. We will love you forever mommy. It’s not goodbye; It’s see you later!”

Rachel was preceded in death by her father, David Hays; and stepson, Malik Jackson.

She is survived by her children, Kyia, Shelby, Kiarah, Armonie, and Benjamin; her mother, Martha Myers; siblings, April, Trina, Leah, Nancy, Matthew, Adam, Samuel, Faith, Benjamin, Jacob, Zachary, Timothy, Angela, and Olivia.

We are troubled on every side, yet not distressed; we are perplexed, but not in despair. 2 Corinthians 4:8

A memorial service will be 3:00 PM, Friday, March 5, 2021 at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel with David Baldwin officiating and James & Sikes Funeral Home directing.