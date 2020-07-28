Hayes obit

Mr. Larry Collins Hayes, age 70, of Marianna, FL, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the Ft. Walton Beach Medical Center.

Larry was a native of Marianna and retired from the Jackson County Courthouse.

He is survived by his wife, Louise Hayes; stepchildren: Latarsha Gibson and Carlos Pittman; seven step grandchildren; great grandson that he helped raise, Mar’Quan Brown; sisters and brothers in law: Pastor Vickie S. Folks (Deacon Steven Folks) of Anniston, AL, and Dr. Evangelist Roymonia Wilson (Pastor Richard Wilson) of Marianna; his mother in law, Juanita Leslie of Cottondale; brother and sister in law, Reginald Leslie (Sonya) of Cottondale; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Public visitation will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 31, in the M. Sue and Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville.

A celebration of life will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 1, at Orange Hill Cemetery in Marianna under the direction of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville.