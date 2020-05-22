Hayden obit

Daisy Hayden, 56 of Caryville, Florida passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, at her home in Caryville, Florida.

Born Monday, August 5, 1963, in Valpairiso, Chile.

Mrs. Hayden is preceded in death by her mother, Felisa Daisy Vergara Stack, her feline children, Madison, Bandit and Smokey.

Surviving is her husband, Robert Earl Hayden, II of Caryville, FL, her feline child, Jackson, her father, Hugo del Fierro Illanes, brother, Max Stack of Stockholm, Sweden , sisters, Karen del Fierro Vergara of Vina del Mar, Chile and Maria Angelica del Fierro Diaz of Vina del Mar, Chile.

Memorialization by cremation with Sims Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.