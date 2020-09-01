Haviland obit

Mr. Gerald Jay ‘Jerry’ Haviland, age 103, of Caryville, Florida, passed August 31, 2020 at his home.

He was born October 2, 1916 in Howell, Michigan to the late D. A. Haviland and Jessie Prosser Haviland.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold Haviland and Dale Haviland and one daughter, Sandra Haviland.

Mr. Haviland is survived by his wife of 52 years, Shirley Faye Haviland of Caryville, FL; two daughters, Melissa Haviland of Caryville, FL and Linda Erickson and husband Jerry of Ludington, MI; three grandchildren, Neal Erickson, Todd Erickson and wife Cheryl, and Trish Johnson; two great-grandchildren, Michael Erickson and Molly Erickson.

Jerry served during WWII in the United States Army and worked for several years with the United States Postal Service.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, September 4, 2020 in the Lakeview Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Roger Dale Hagan officiating. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.