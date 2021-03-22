Hathaway obit

Rhonda Hathaway, 55, of Cottondale, FL, passed away on March 21, 2021 at her residence.

Rhonda was born September 3, 1965 and was a lifelong resident of Jackson County. She was kind, caring, always willing to lend a helping hand, and had a great love for fishing.

Rhonda was preceded in death by her parents, Elaine Hill and Robert Fowler.

She is survived by her husband of 15 years, Clinton Shouppe; children, David Melanchuk, Brian Lipford, Ryan Lipford, and Joseph Shouppe all of Jackson County and Rhonda Melanchuk of East Point, FL, brothers and sisters, Stephen Hill, Ethan Fowler, and John Kevin Fowler all of Calhoun County, Joseph Keith Fowler of Jackson County, Brenda Carter of Washington County, Charlette Martin of Calhoun County, Virginia Griffith of Jackson County, and Angela Barrera of Jackson County; along with many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

No services are planned at this time. Memorialization will be by cremation with Marianna Chapel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.