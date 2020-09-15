Hatcher obit

Jeremy Ryan Hatcher, 37, of Malone, went home to be with our Lord, September 12, 2020.

Jeremy was born of July 31, 1983 to Hilton and Rebecca Hatcher. Jeremy worked in the lawn care industry and just one of his many skills included that of an accomplished welder. His hobbies include woodworking, fishing, hunting, and working the family farm. He never met a stranger and loved his family and friends more than life itself.

Jeremy was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harmen and Joyce Arnold of Malone, and Roy and Edna Hatcher of Grand Ridge.

Survivors include fiancé Destiny Manderson and her son Alex; his father and mother, Hilton and Rebecca Hatcher of Malone; one sister, April Hatcher Pate married to Joseph Pate of Malone; two brothers, Kevin Hatcher married to Nicole Hatcher of Grand Ridge, and Jonathan Hatcher married to Crystal Hatcher of Malone; four nephews, Cody Hatcher of Malone, Ethan and Ian Hatcher of Grand Ridge, and Ashton Hatcher of North Carolina; four nieces, Amber Pate Gilfillan married to Zac Gilfillan of Dothan, AL, Ashley and Addison Pate of Malone, and Gracie Hatcher of North Carolina.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, September 17, 2020 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Rev. John Lawrence officiating. Burial will follow in Bascom Baptist Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel.