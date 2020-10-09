Hasty obit

Margaret Rose Hasty, 76, of Bascom, FL, departed this life Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Southeast Health in Dothan, AL.

Margie was born in Ponca City, OK and lived in Bascom, FL since 1983. As a young woman, Margaret worked as a nurse’s aide in Texas, where she met her husband, Wallace. She also worked in the United States Postal Service in Oklahoma and Florida. Margie was a devoted and loving mother who enjoyed making and sharing food, lively card games, shopping, and spoiling her grandchildren. She also loved her First Baptist Church of Bascom family, where she was a longtime active member.

Margaret is preceded death by her husband of 48 years, Wallace E. Hasty; sons, Michael E. Hasty (infant) and Clark W. Hasty of Bascom, FL, her parents Pauline (Wallace) French of Ponca City, OK and Clark H. Miller of Newkirk, OK, and stepfather Curtis H. French of Ponca City, OK.

Margaret is survived by two sons and their families: Charles E. and Genny C. Hasty of Perkins, OK, and their children Jessica and Mitchell; Mark A. and Amanda K. Hasty of Bascom, FL, and their children, Jacob (and fiancée Brooke Johnson), Krista (and husband Sam McDaniel), Savannah, and Sarah Hasty; and her sister D. June Hurst of Bristow, OK and her children Kim, Myron, and Sharna (McGuire) Hurst and their families.

A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Bascom, led by Pastor Greg Roberts. James and Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. The family will receive friends Saturday, from 5-7 p.m. at the home of her son, Mark Hasty, 5040 Bevis Road, Greenwood, Florida 32443.

Margaret’s family is deeply grateful for the care and support provided by Emerald Coast Hospice staff.