Hastings arrested for aggravated assault

A deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was out on routine patrol in the area of Old US Road and Highway 162 on September 12, and observed a female subject walking along the roadway. Upon making contact with the female subject, she identified herself as Dana Hastings.

The information was relayed to the dispatch center who returned a check through NCIC/FCIC showing an active warrant, out of Jackson County, for her arrest for the charge of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon.

Hastings was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance.

Arrested:

Dana Ann Hastings, 56 years of age, resident of Chattahoochee, FL

Charges:

Warrant Arrest – Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon