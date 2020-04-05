Harvey obit

Mrs. Celestine Harvey of Port St. Joe, Florida answered the call of her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center in Panama City, Florida.

Chapter 5 of the Epistle to the Galatians sums up the life, spirit and soul of Celestine Farmer Harvey; “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, and self-control.”

She was the second of seven children born to Gertrude and Cuthbert Farmer, Sr. on Thursday, August 21, 1941. She was given the name Celestine which means “heavenly” and she was affectionately called, “Doll.”

In the home she was taught the Christian life and therefore, accepted Christ at an early age. She was educated in the public-school system of Gulf County at Washington High School.

Celestine shared a loving marriage with her husband, Mr. Clennis Harvey. To their union, they were blessed with two daughters, Sedra and Angela. Celestine was a homemaker and provided a safe and nurturing environment for her family. “Her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her.”

Celestine was an active and faithful lifelong member of New Bethel African Methodist Church. She loved the Lord and loved to be in the company of her church family. It was exemplified through her service as a Steward, Stewardess, Financial Secretary, Women’s Missionary Society Choir #1, Young People’s Division and other capacities and auxiliaries of the church. She also served as Coordinator of Inspirational Ministry and Secretary of the Jolly Seniors Community Outreach Ministry.

Celestine was preceded in death by her parents: Gertrude and Cuthbert Farmer, Sr.; brother, Cuthbert Farmer, Jr.; sister, Jeweline Farmer; sister-in-law, Annie Bell Poole; sons-in-law, David Barnes and Charles Duncan.

Precious memories will forever be etched on the hearts of all who love her; daughters, Sedra Barnes and Angela Harvey-Duncan; siblings, Jaunita Rackley (Charles), Wellington Farmer, Mamie Hayes, Harold Farmer (Brenda); sister-in-law, Martha Farmer; grandchildren: Sheteta Chambers-Addison (Terry), La’Takka Barnes, Shanna Owens (Mike), Brittany Barnes and Whittany Barnes; great grandchildren, Zaire Weldon, Payten Smith, Skylah Addison, Shinah Addison, Brailee Owens, Tra’Kayah Woullard, Mi’Kka-Skye Thomas, Wade Lee Woullard; stepchildren: Elder Donald Nickson, Katrina McNeal and Holly Bailey; godchildren: Darryl Boulden and Laquinta Wilkins; special niece, Nikki Williams; the Wynn family; best friends: Edith Best, Delores Davis, Dorothy Mills, Bessie Willis; the New Bethel A.M.E. Church family; along with a myriad of other relatives and friends. To God be the Glory for the beautiful life of “Mama Doll.”

Public visitation exercising prescribed social distancing protocols will be held Saturday, April 11, 2020 from 11:00 am until 12 Noon (EST) at Forest Hill Cemetery in Port St. Joe, Florida, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.

A celebration of life will be held at a later time.