Hartzog obit

Mrs. Shirley Marie Hartzog, age 74, of Bonifay, Florida passed away January 11, 2021 at her home.

She was born January 25, 1946 in Westville, Florida.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Hartzog, her mother, Evelyn Padgett Jones, her father, John Parrett and one brother, Jimmy Parrett.

Mrs. Hartzog is survived by one daughter, Paula Simpson and husband Kevin of Bonifay, FL; two grandchildren, Rustin Simpson, and Hayley Shelby and husband Triston; one great-grandchild, Kaiser Shelby.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, January 13, 2021, in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing.