Hartzog named Teacher of the Year

Teacher of the Year Joli Hartzog is congratulated by Superintendent Joe Taylor.

Joli Hartzog was named Teacher of the Year for the Washington County School District during an awards ceremony held Thursday, January 16. Hartzog is the Adult Education Director at Florida Panhandle Technical College.

Rookie Teacher of the Year Carol Boswell is congratulated by Superintendent Joe Taylor.

Vernon Middle School’s Carol Boswell was named Rookie Teacher of the Year.

School Related Employee of the Year Senteria Steele is congratulated by Superintendent Joe Taylor.

WAVE (Washington Academy of Varying Exceptionalities) instructor Senteria Steele was named School Related Employee of the Year.

The ceremony was held in the new District Board Room and was catered by the Chipley High School Culinary Program.

Photos courtesy of FPTC Digital Photography Program. 

