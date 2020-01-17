Hartzog named Teacher of the Year

Joli Hartzog was named Teacher of the Year for the Washington County School District during an awards ceremony held Thursday, January 16. Hartzog is the Adult Education Director at Florida Panhandle Technical College.

Vernon Middle School’s Carol Boswell was named Rookie Teacher of the Year.

WAVE (Washington Academy of Varying Exceptionalities) instructor Senteria Steele was named School Related Employee of the Year.

The ceremony was held in the new District Board Room and was catered by the Chipley High School Culinary Program.

Photos courtesy of FPTC Digital Photography Program.