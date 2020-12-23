Harrison obit

Robert Fulton Harrison, age 80, passed from this life on December 21, 2020 at his home in Caryville, Florida.

His final days were spent surrounded by family and friends.

Mr. Harrison entered this world on December 20, 1940 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

At an early age, he enlisted and served in the Army National Guard followed by a career as a truck driver. He was a resident of Smoke Rise, Alabama for many years, until his retirement in 2002. He then moved to Caryville, Florida.

Mr. Harrison pastored several churches throughout his life and was the pastor of Lovewood Freewill Baptist Church in Cottondale, Florida until his passing.

He was passionate about life and loved his family and friends deeply. He enjoyed horseback riding, camping, fishing, and bluegrass gospel music; but overall, spending time with his wife of 61 years, his children, and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father: William Quinton Harrison in 1957, and his mother: Eunice Mildred Conner in 1991.

Mr. Harrison is survived by his wife of 61 years, Eva Jean Harrison; his children: Richard Harrison (fiancé-Rhonda), and Patricia Phelps (Randy); brothers: Rex Harrison (Brenda), James Gowder; sister: Karen McGuire; five grandchildren: Robert Harrison (Jodie), Kristen White (Gavin), Tanya Ray, James Wesley Ray, and Lacey Tzir (Juan); twenty great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews, and his church family at Lovewood Freewill Baptist Church.

Funeral services will take place in Warrior, Alabama with Messmer Goodwin Funeral Home directing. Interment will follow at Shanghai Cemetery in Walker County, Alabama. Local arrangements handled by Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida.