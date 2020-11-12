Harrison obit

Mr. Robert Harold Harrison, age 57, of Hartford, Alabama passed away November 10, 2020 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama.

He was born June 18, 1963 in Bradenton, Florida.

Mr. Harrison was preceded in death by his father, Harold Harrison, his mother, Betty Moore Gatewood, a granddaughter, Blair Harrison.

Mr. Harrison is survived by one daughter, Brianne Harrison of Milton, FL; one son, Rocky Harrison of Bonifay, FL; three grandchildren, Brenna Harrison, Brail Vaughn, and Brox Vaughn all of Milton, FL; three sisters, Wendy Cotton of TX, Cynthia Moore of FL and Lorrie Kilcrease of AL; two brothers, Rickey Harrison of AL and Dozie Harrison of AL; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.