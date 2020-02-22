Harris obit

Mr. Joseph ‘Joe’ Stephen Harris, Sr., age 75, passed away February 19, 2020 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama.

He was born September 22, 1944 in Bonifay, Florida to the late James Fletcher Harris and Etha French Harris.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Harris was preceded in death by one brother, Ronnie Harris and a grandson, Caleb Bryan.

Mr. Harris is survived by his wife of 56 years, Annie Frances Harris of Ponce de Leon, FL; three children, Theresa Bryan and husband Steve of Bonifay, FL, Joedy Harris and wife Sherry of Ponce de Leon, FL and Misty Mathews of Ponce de Leon, FL; three brothers, James ‘Shorty’ Harris of Bonifay, FL, Norman Harris and wife Judy of Bonifay, FL and Ray Harris of Samson, AL; five grandchildren, Jeremy and Ashley, Sha and Brandon, Jamie and Hailey, Terry, Matt and Briaughna, Samantha; four great-grandchildren, Bryanna, Caleb, Jayden, Brody; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, February 23, 2020, at First United Pentecostal Church Westville with Rev. Jason Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in the Dyson Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 PM at the church.