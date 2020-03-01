Harris obit

Colvin Donny Harris, age 75 of Vernon, Florida went home to be with the Lord on February 29, 2020 at his residence.

Donny was born on November 9, 1944 in Panama City, Florida to Calvin Danny Harris and Oma Strickland. He moved to Vernon from Lynn Haven in 1995 and was a church member at Wausau Assembly of God, a member of the Hellfighters religious organization, and a member of Apalachicola Frontier Fellowship. Donny worked as a Journeyman at the PC Paper Mill for 30 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Danny and Oma Harris.

He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Pam Harris of Vernon, FL; daughter: Lisa Berkel and husband Andy of Delano, TN; sister: Patricia Williams and husband Richard of Panama City, FL; grandchildren: Hailey Dan, Michael Dan; great-grandchildren: Evelyn Jo Dan; numerous family members and friends that called him “Granpa Donny”.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Wausau Assembly of God Church in Wausau, Florida with Rev. Danny Burns officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.

The family will receive friends for visitation one-hour prior to the service at Wausau Assembly of God: 3537 Washington Street, Wausau, Florida 32463.