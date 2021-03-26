Harris arrested for failure to register as sex offender

On 11-25-19 the Sex Offender Compliance Division of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into registered sexual offender Willie Harris of Greenwood, after they discovered that he was no longer residing at his registered address.

Over the course of several months, information was gathered that lead investigators to believe that Harris was possibly residing in Miami Florida.

During the entire year of 2020 and the first three months of 2021 Harris also failed to register as required by Florida Statute.

A warrant was obtained for his arrest and the case was submitted to the U.S. Marshal Service for assistance. Investigative techniques led to Harris’ arrest on March 25th, 2021 in the Miami area. He will face extradition to Jackson County to face the charges.

Sheriff Donnie Edenfield greatly appreciates the assistance of the U.S. Marshal Service Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force for helping to bring this fugitive to justice.

Willie Harris, Male 45 Years of Age, Greenwood Florida – Failure of Sex Offender to Report Change of Address; Failure to Register as Sex Offender