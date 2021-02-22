Harrell obit

Dr. Carlton Dix Harrell DVM, MS, age 63 of Gainesville, FL, passed peacefully on February 13, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.

Dix was born on July 26, 1957 in Chipley, Florida to A.D. Harrell and Mildred Byron Harrell. He was the Veterinarian in charge for the USDA, APHIS, Veterinary Export Trade Services, and the Gainesville Service Center overseeing the entire southeast. Dix loved his job and was known for his unwavering work ethic. Dix was also well known for his musical talent and his love to cook, he was renowned as the “Meat Man” by his family and friends. Of all his many achievements, Dix cherished the Wausau farm, his family, and God and Jesus most of all. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is preceded in death by his parents: A.D. and Mildred Harrell; brother: Richard “Don” Harrell.

He is survived by his sons: Jordan Harrell Esmurdoc (Gabriel) of Pensacola, FL, Carlton Chance Harrell of Gainesville, FL, adopted son: Michael Brown of Gainesville, FL; daughter: Natalie Harrell Wilson (Blake) of Melrose, FL; former wife and mother to their three children: Elaine Vanderver Harrell of St. Augustine, FL; brother: Doug Harrell (Fran) of Tallahassee, FL; sister: Dale Gauthier of Wausau, FL; sister-in-law: Judy Harrell of Tallahassee, FL; grandchildren: Tori, Brianna, Kailei, Shaedyn, and Berenger.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at New Life Fellowship in Chipley, Florida with Bro. Doug Harrell officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.