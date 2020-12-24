Harrell arrested after fleeing

On 12-19-20 at approximately 4:28 p.m. a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Uniform Patrol Division was on patrol in the area of Church St. and Old Spanish Trail, south of Cypress, when he observed a vehicle being driven without a license plate.

As he attempted to overtake the vehicle, it accelerated in an obvious attempt to elude the officer. The deputy activated his emergency lights and siren, but the driver refused to stop, continuing at a high rate of speed. The driver turned east on Nebraska Rd., traveling to the dead end, where he turned onto a private road. Once the private road dead ended, the driver slid into a fence post where he came to rest. He then fled on foot as the deputy gave loud verbal commands to stop.

The ACI and JCI K-9 tracking teams responded and established a track, but due to inclimate weather they were unable to locate him.

Through investigative techniques and with the assistance of the public, the suspect was identified as Derrick Glenn Harrell, 42 years of age, male, of Cypress, FL.

While the K-9 team was actively tracking Harrell he called 911to report that his vehicle had been stolen. He was captured on a game camera at about the same time running through private property, talking on his cell phone.

At one point during the search Harrell contacted family members stating that he wanted to turn himself in, but he was lost in the woods. The next morning Harrell was able to make his way out of the woods and called a family member for a ride back home.

When deputies arrived at his home, Harrell barricaded himself in a bedroom, but was eventually persuaded to surrender peacefully. He was transported to Jackson Hospital for medical issues unrelated to his detention. Upon his release on 12-23-20 Derrick Glenn Harrell was taken into custody without incident on a warrant that had been obtained by the Sheriff’s Office. He was lodged in the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance, charged with Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude, Driving While License Suspended, and Resisting an Officer without Violence.