Harper obit

Sherri Lynn Harper, age 58 of Chipley, Florida passed away on June 1, 2020 at her residence.

Sherri was born on November 10, 1961 in Hollywood, Florida to Cecil Marvin Harper and Doris Long. Making her residence in the Panhandle, she worked as a housekeeper for the Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley. Sherri loved being outdoors, but above all else, she loved being surrounded by her family.

She is preceded in death by her father: Cecil Marvin Harper; sisters: Tammy Kirby, Brenda Smith.

She is survived by her mother: Doris Harper of Chipley, FL; son: Ryan Phillips of Chipley, FL; sisters: Rhonda Taylor and Roxanne Walls both residents of Chipley, FL; numerous nieces and great-nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.