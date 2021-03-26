Dollie Ruth Harn, 90, died Monday, March 22, 2021 in Lovedale, Florida.

She was born October 29, 1930 in Statesboro, Georgia to Recie and Wiseman E. White.

Dollie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Linton Austin Harn; and siblings, Mary Quattlebaum, Titus White, Latrell White, Naomi Harn, May Deloach, Inez Hursey and Angie Smith.

She is survived by one son, Caron Harn and wife, Sandra; three grandchildren; seven great grand children; and one great-great grand child.

Graveside funeral services will be at 1 PM, EDT, Monday, March 29, 2021 at Ash Branch Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Pembroke, Georgia with Rev. Caron Harn officiating and James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel of Marianna, FL directing.