Hargrove obit

Connie M. Hargrove, age 65 of Cottondale, FL passed from this life on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Southeast Medical Center.

She was born on May 17, 1955 in Graceville, FL to the late Buford and Hazel (Granger) Culbreth.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her brother, Freddie Culbreth.

Survivors include, her loving husband, Roy Earl Hargrove of Graceville, FL, one son, Jeff Hargrove and wife Mia of Parrish, FL, one daughter, Amy Marie Hodges and husband Shane of Marianna, FL, sister, Karen Wilkes and husband Danny of Cottondale, FL, grandchildren, Mason Hargrove, Kyndall Hargrove, Katie Hodges, Michael Hodges, Levi Hodges, Austin Hargrove and one great great grandchild on the way, daughter-in-law, Venita Culbreth of Graceville, FL.

A graveside service was held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Graceville City Cemetery. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.