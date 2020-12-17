Hargrove obit

Roy E. Hargrove, age 68, of Cottondale, FL passed from this life on Tuesday, December 16, 2020 at his home.

He was born on August 13, 1952 to the late Allen David Hargrove and Eula Mae (Sapp) Hargrove in Graceville, FL.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his loving wife, Connie M. Hargrove, two brothers, Buddy Hargrove, Richard Hargrove, two sisters, Sarah Dykes and Shirley Gainey.

Survivors include, son, Jeff Hargrove and wife Mia of Parrish, FL, daughter, Amy Marie Hodges and husband Shane of Marianna, FL, one brother, Alton Hargrove of Tallahassee, FL, four sisters, Eva J. Whitehead of Cottondale, FL, Mary Frances Tindell of Marianna, FL, Margie Greenman of Sneads, FL, Myrl Armstrong of Graceville, FL, grandchildren, Mason Hargrove, Kyndall Hargrove, Katie Hodges, Michael Hodges, Levi Hodges, Austin Hargrove, one great granddaughter, Addison Leigh Winterbottom.

Memorialization will be by cremation. Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

