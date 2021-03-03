Donnie Earl Hare, age 67 of Bruce, Florida, passed from this life on March 1, 2021.

Don Earl was born on November 15, 1953 in Walton County, Florida to Rube Hare and Willie Pearl Rushing Hare. A lifelong resident of Walton County, he was employed as a mechanic with Cooper’s Radiators and his family knew he was the one to call when any automotive issue arose. Beyond his love for cars, he also enjoyed spending his time camping and fishing. Don Earl loved his family dearly and will be sorely missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Rube and Willie Pearl Hare; son: Don Earl Jr.; brothers: Romie Hare, Danny J. Hare; sisters: Edith Mae Rigdon, Daisy Mae Cumbee.

He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Joan Gay Hare of Bruce, FL; two sons: Randy Hare and wife Melissa of Bruce, FL, Shawn Hare and wife Ashley of Bruce, FL; two brothers: Ronnie Rushing and wife Maggie of South Carolina, Andy Hare of Bruce, FL; one sister: Carolyn Bishop of Bruce, FL; six grandchildren: Jordan Hare, Josie Hare, Jewlie-anna Cosby, Amora Allen, Adelina Hare, Madilyn Haskins; two great grandchildren: Anthony and Kingston.

Graveside services will be held at 11AM Friday, March 5, 2021 at Ebro City Cemetery in Ebro, Florida with Pastor Michael Presley officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 6-8PM Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida.