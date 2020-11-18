Hardy obit

Glen R. Hardy, 83, of Pace, FL, passed away Monday, November 16th, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, JoAnne C. Hardy; two children, Kim Morris (Doug) of Pace, FL and Kip Hardy (Nancye) of Hickory, NC; six grandchildren, Lindsay (Johnny), Lauren, Taylor (Ian), Tanner, Garrett (McKenna), and Anna; four great-grand-children, Warner, Kamryn, Jake, and Zach; and brother, Wayne (Tommy).

He was preceded in death by his parents Ila J. Culp and Millage C. Hardy.

Glen graduated from Chipley High School in 1955 and immediately joined the U.S. Air Force. He worked for Bellsouth for 38 years and retired as an Electronics Technician.

He was a current member of Woodbine Baptist Church, Pace, FL; former member of First Baptist Church and Shiloh Baptist Church, Chipley, FL.

A visitation will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. with a Memorial Service to follow at 11:00 A.M. Friday, November 20th, 2020 at First Baptist Church, 1300 South Boulevard, Chipley, FL 32428.

The family has requested donations to be made to First Baptist Church, Chipley, FL or Woodbine Baptist Church, 4912 Woodbine Road, Pace, FL 32571, in lieu of flowers.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.