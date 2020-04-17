Harcus obit

Grace Opel Ophelia Harcus, 83 of Bonifay, Florida passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at her home in Bonifay, Florida.

Born Sunday, June 7, 1936 in Caryville, Florida, she was the daughter of the late George Roland Vaughn and the late Fannie Childree Vaughn.

She is preceded in death by her parents, George Roland Vaughn and Fannie Childree Vaughn, her husband Retired Navy E-5 James D. Harcus.

Ms. Harcus is survived by her niece and caregiver, Juanita Register and husband Ludd, Genia and Ashlynn (great niece and great great niece), three children, April, Byron, Celia, two grandchildren, Connie and Steven, four great grandchildren, Jacob, A.J., Jasmine and Damion, sister, Evonne “Honey” Mullins, and her special friend, Dot.

Memorialization by cremation with interment at Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola, FL with Sims Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.