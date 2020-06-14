Happy Flag Day

The Second Continental Congress passed a flag resolution on June 14, 1777, stating:

Resolved, That the flag of the United States be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new Constellation.

In January 1794 two stars and two stripes were added to reflect the recent admissions of Kentucky and Vermont to the Union. It was this 15-star, 15-stripe flag that inspired Francis Scott Key to write the poem later known as The Star-Spangled Banner, after seeing it fly over Ft. McHenry during the War of 1812.

Another design went into effect in 1818, permanently setting the number of stripes at 13 (in honor of the original colonies) and allowing for new stars to be added ceremonially each July 4 should a new state be admitted.

Commemorating the day the first flag resolution was passed, Flag Day is celebrated in America on June 14. The first national observance was on June 14, 1877 … 100 years after the flag resolution was adopted by the Continental Congress.

In the late 19th century, as a way to teach children about history, school teachers all over the U.S. began conducting patriotic ceremonies commemorating Flag Day. One such teacher, Bernard J. Cigrand, often referred to as the “Father of Flag Day,” lobbied Congress for many years for Flag Day to be officially observed. Patriotic groups, such as the Colonial Dames and the Sons of the American Revolution, also spent years trying to convince Congress to make Flag Day official.

President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation in 1916 stating that June 14 shall be National Flag Day, and it was made official by an Act of Congress in 1949.