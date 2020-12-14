Hamel obit

Georgette Emilie Hamel, 83, of Marianna, Florida passed away peacefully Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Jackson Hospital after a brief illness.

Georgette, one of nine children born to Oliver and Marieanne (Lachapelle) Hamel, was raised in Hebron, Maine and graduated from Edward Little High School in Auburn.

She went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Maine at Farmington and later to receive a master’s degree in Education. During her time as an undergraduate she had the opportunity to study abroad at Sorbonne University in Paris, France, an experience she cherished. Georgette had a long and rewarding career in elementary education, teaching in both Thomaston and Rockland, Maine. In retirement she and her beloved Charles Monteith shared a life between Marianna, Florida and Brevard, North Carolina. Georgette and Charles loved to travel throughout the United States and go on cruises with her best friend Judy Jeter and her husband Ted.

In addition to her parents, Georgette was preceded by her beloved Charles; sisters, Irene Beaucage, Theresa Sprague and Valerie Saunders; brothers, Roland Hamel and Robert Hamel.

Georgette is survived by sisters, Anne Lowell, Jane (Bill) Campbell and Gloria Bailey; many nieces and nephews and their families. Although Georgette did not have children of her own, she is survived by her best friend Judy Jeter, her children and grandchildren that she wholly viewed as her own; Todd and Leah Jeter (Ashtyn and Annlea), Michael and Kristie Mulder (Tanner, Tristan, Treyson and Taylee), Ted and Leisha Jeter (Teddy, deceased, Emma and Brady).

The family would like to thank the community of Florida Caverns RV Resort at Merritt’s Mill Pond for the love and support that they gave Georgette and Charles in their retirement, especially after Charles’ passing. We would also like to thank Dr. Mark Akerson and the wonderful staff at Jackson Hospital for their kind and compassionate care of Georgette.

Graveside services are to be held during the summer of 2021 in Brevard, North Carolina.

Local arrangements by James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.