King E Hall, Jr. passed from this life on June 13, 2020 at his home in Enterprise, Al. He was born on January 29, 1944, in Venice, Florida to the parents of Dolores M. Hall and King E. Hall, Sr. He lived in numerous states including Alabama, Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, Texas, and also two years in Germany. He retired from the United States Air Force in 1994 after serving 30+ years. He obtained the rank of Chief Master Sergeant in December, 1983, and was an E9.

King served as Superintendent, Quality Assurance/Control at the Wilford Hall Medical Center in San Antonio from 1983-84; Superintendent, Department of Pathology Services at the Robert L. Thompson Strategic Hospital in Ft. Worth Texas from 1984-1988; held the same position at Wiesbaden Medical Center, Wiesbaden, Germany from 1988-1989; and was assigned as Medical Laboratory Manager at Wilford Hall Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas from 1989-1994. Prior to his 21 years in the medical field he was an aircraft reciprocating engine mechanic for 5 years and an aircraft maintenance mechanic of jets for 3 years. Following his retirement from the Air Force he worked for two years as a nurse at the Health Institute of San Antonio, Texas. He moved from San Antonio, Texas to Enterprise, Alabama in 2014.

He attended Poplar Springs High School through 10th grade, and graduated from Graceville High School in 1962 as the Most Likely to Succeed. He attended Chipola Jr. College in Marianna and worked with the Department of Transportation prior to joining the Air Force in October 1964, where he completed his training in logistics, aircraft maintenance, flight engineer, medical laboratory specialist and his bachelor degree in nursing.

He served several tours in Vietnam and from August 1990 to October 1994 served in support of Operation Desert Shield/Storm. He received the Meritorious Service Medal, AF Commendation Medal, AF Achievement Medal, AF Outstanding Unit Award, AF Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, AF Short and Long Overseas Ribbons, AF Longevity Service Award Ribbon, NCO Professional Military Education Graduation Ribbon, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon, AF Training Ribbon, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Device, and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.

He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and baptized at Double Bridges in the Poplar Springs Community. Later in life he joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

King was predeceased by the mother of his children, Nancy Maberry Hall, and by his parents, Dolores M. and King E. Hall, Sr.

He is survived by his daughters, Betina Eve Smith of Burleson, Texas and Desiree Elizabeth Hall of San Antonio, Texas and by his sons, Joshua Eric Hall and Gabriel Eron Hall of San Antonio, Texas; eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren. His is also survived by his sisters, Dr. Beverly Helms of Bonifay, FL; Margaret Gilley and husband, Bo, of Slocomb, AL; Cindy Widener and husband, Mike, of Blakely, Georgia; brothers Wayne E Hall and wife, Mary Jane, of McMurray, Pennsylvania, and John E. Hall and wife, Teresa, of Midland City, AL. He leaves behind 13 nieces and nephews.

Gravesite services were held on Thursday, June 18, at the Bonifay City Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home of Enterprise directing.