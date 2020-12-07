Hairston obit

Deacon Bernard Hairston, husband of Minister Rachel Hardrick Hairston of Graceville, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 4, 2020 in Panama City, Florida.

He was a native of Beckley, West Virginia and a faithful and dedicated member of Mt. Calvary Holiness Church under the leadership of Elder James M. Bighem.

Deacon Hairston served his country in the United States Army and retired from Anheuser-Busch.

A celebration of life will begin at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 1320 Highway 2 in Graceville, FL with Elder James M. Bighem, delivering words of comfort to family and friends.

All arrangements are under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville.