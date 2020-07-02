Hagan obit

Christine Hagan, age 69 of Saraland, Alabama passed away on June 29, 2020 at her residence.

Christine was born on April 2, 1951 in Lake City, Florida to Pharoah Riley and Maxine Prescott Riley. She was a homemaker and a member of Hasty Pond Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Pharoah and Maxine Riley; daughter: Brenda Emmert.

She is survived by her sons: Christopher “Chad” Howell (Cindy) of Taylor, AL, John Mills of Marianna, FL, Brian Howell of Marianna, FL, Robert Howell of Tallahassee, FL, William Riley of Saraland, AL; daughter: Tammy Hubbart (Gene) of Saraland, AL; brothers: Jimmy Riley (Laurie) of Lake City, FL, John Riley (Gracie) of Dothan, AL, Paul Riley (Brenda) of Milton, FL, Robert Riley (Brittany) of Yulee, FL; sister: Geraldine Toney (Brett) of Marianna, FL; 11 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be at 4PM on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Welcome Assembly of God in Dellwood, Florida with Rev. Steven Subel officiating. Interment will follow at Welcome Assembly of God Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one-hour prior to the service at the church: 6794 Messer Road Grand Ridge, Florida.