​Ada R. Guy, 88, of Marianna died Thursday, November 26, 2020 in Marianna.

She was born January 13, 1932 and was a native and lifelong resident of Jackson County. Ada was the first female deputy sheriff in Jackson County having served under Sheriff Barkley Gause. She later worked in Medical records at Jackson Hospital before retirement. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Marianna.

Preceded in death by her mother, Lurine Bush Nesmith and her father, Daniel Coy McQuagge; her first husband, John J. Hansford and a daughter, Helen R Smith.

She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Robert E. “Bob” Guy, Sr.; sister, Clarine Benesky (Tom); brother, Charles McQuagge (Barbara); sons, James R. Hansford and George Allen Hansford; daughter, Deborah Baxley (Joe); numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; step daughters, Anita, Delores, Dana, Gina and Tiffany.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Monday, November 30, 2020 at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel with James Petey Sims officiating. Interment will follow in New Salem Baptist Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends Monday at 1 p.m., one hour prior to the funeral service at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel.