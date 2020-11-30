Kay Cutchins Guy, 65 years of age, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 peacefully at her home.

Kay was born August 19, 1955 in Marianna, FL. She served as a Deputy City Clerk and Administrator Assistant to the city manager for the City of Marianna from 1989 to 2000. Kay was a longtime member of Trinity Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Louise Cutchins and her older brother, Eddie Cutchins.

Kay is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Joel Guy; four children, Lee Traylor (Sharon) of Marianna, Kristy Traylor Buchanan of Marianna, Phillip Guy (Danielle) of Sneads, and Matt Guy of Tallahassee; eight grandchildren, Bryan Buchanan (Liza), Elizabeth “Libby” Buchanan, Hayley Guy, Nikki Hall (Jesse), Tyler Traylor, Kaden Traylor, Delaney Basford, and Wade Basford; one brother, Thurman “TJ” Cutchins (Barbara); one sister, Linda Cutchins Jensen; sister in law, Lynn Cutchins and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Graveside funeral service for Kay will be at 11:30 AM, Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with Reverend Jim Herbert officiating, Marianna Chapel Funeral directing.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Marianna Chapel Funeral Home.