Guthrie obit

Martin Guthrie, 59, of Marianna, FL, died Friday, August 8, 2020 at his residence.

Martin was born February 25, 1961 in Gainesville, FL. He loved being around others and considered everyone at Trinity Baptist Church family.

Special friends include Brian and Cindy Mitchell, David and Liz Stewart, David and Wanda Cox as well as Carolyn Baldwin

Graveside services will be conducted at 10:00 AM, Thursday, August 20, 2020 in Riverside Cemetery with Rev. Roland Rabon officiating. James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.