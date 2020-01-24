Gulf Power the target of scammers

Pensacola, Fla. – Gulf Power is the target of scammers and it isn’t the first time. Consumers are reporting that the number coming up on the caller ID is the actual number of Gulf Power’s Customer Service 800#. Your Better Business Bureau received two of these calls today.

When you answer a recorded message informs you that your power will be shut off in 30 minutes unless you call a number. The phone number provided to BBB was 850.920.3310 but the number could be even digit number with a local area code.

Gulf Power’s website and Facebook page are also warning customers about the scam. They are asking everyone to keep these things in mind.

• Gulf Power employees will never call a customer at home seeking any personal information, including credit card numbers.

• Gulf Power representatives will never ask a customer for money when they visit a residence.

• All Gulf Power representatives carry badges with picture identification that includes the employee’s name and the company’s name and logo.

Tips to Spot This and Other Similar Scams:

Resist the urge to act immediately, no matter how urgent the message is, do not call the number back that is provided.

Never Give Out Personal Information to someone you don’t know. Providing a credit or debit card or purchasing gift cards and reading the codes on the back over the phone to a person that you don’t know is a big red flag. No legitimate business/utility will call a customer and demand payment immediately over the phone by any of these means.

Call the Customer Service Number. Hang up from the call from Gulf Power and call the number back. Because they have been able to copy the number shown on your ID, you will be calling the actual CS number (800.225.5797) and you can report the call. If possible, provide them with the phone number that you were asked to call for payment.

To report a scam, go to BBB Scam Tracker. Your BBB uses these reports to help authorities identify the scammers.