Grimes obit

Aunt Alta Sewell Grimes, age 78, of Chipley, Florida passed from this life on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at HarborChase of Palm Harbor, Florida. She was born on May 20, 1941 to the late Roy Sewell Sr. and Lockie B. (Kent) Sewell in Washington County, Florida.

She is a lifelong resident of the Chipley area. Aunt Alta graduated from Chipley High School in 1958 and went on to Chipola College to get an Associates Degree. Shortly after, she was hired at AT&T where she worked for 35 years until retiring.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Bozy Grimes, brother, Roy Sewell Jr. Survivors include, one daughter, Tena Rae Mitchell and husband Charles Michael Barron of Clearwater, Florida, two grandchildren, Christena J. Mitchell, Jessica I. Barron, two sisters, Bonnie Kate Dettman of Oviedo, Florida, Blondel Crawford of Kissimmee, Florida.

Family will have visitation on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Chipley from 6:00-8:00 P.M. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Chipley at 2:00 P.M. with Reverend Cloys Joiner officiating. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida is in charge of arrangements.

