Griggs obit

Gladys Ann Griggs, 71, of Tallahassee, Florida, went home to be with her first love, Jesus Christ, August 17, 2020.

Gladys was born to the late Charles and Marvelle Griggs, February 3, 1949, in Panama City, Florida. Gladys graduated from Chipley High School in 1966. Gladys retired as an engineer from the Department of Transportation.

Gladys was so proud of her family and will be missed and remembered with grateful love by her children Jonathan and Shelly Griggs, Amy and Will Griffin. Jonathan followed his mom in death on August 24, 2020.

Gladys enjoyed every moment she could with her grandchildren and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. To Adrienne Taylor Simms (Kenny), Lydia Mae Griggs, Marisa Ann Griggs, Andrew Lawson Griffin, and two great grandchildren, Avery Rose Simms and Amelia Renee Simms, Grandma loved each of you with all her heart. You brought joy to her life.

Gladys is survived by two brothers, Ken Griggs (Mely), Chris Griggs (Denise), and one sister, Barbara Morris.

Gladys was predeceased by her older brother, Steven Griggs (Kathy), and younger sister, Beverly Jackson (Grover).

Gladys was an aunt and great aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Share your stories of remembrance on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Oakie Ridge Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida, at 11:00AM.

Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation in her name directly to International Mission Board at imb.org/Giving.

