Griggs obit

Mr. Johnny B. Griggs, Jr. age 62, of Graceville Saint Peter Community went home to be with the Lord on Saturday September 19, 2020 at his residence.

He was a native of Panama City, Florida, and served his country in the United States National Guard.

Mr. Griggs is survived by his wife, Mattie Watford Griggs; two daughters: Yolanda Godwin and Cassandra Godwin; grandchildren: Tanehia Godwin, Tavoris Godwin and LaPorsha Godwin; great grandchildren: Tavon, Cylan and Charlee; sisters: Jackie and husband Clifford Palmer, Lynett and husband Rodney Murphy and Thelma and husband Bill Murphy; sisters and brothers-in-law: Annie Reynolds, Betty Barnes, Lester and husband Ben Williams, Emma Pittman, Charlie Jr., and wife Emma Watford and Joseph and wife Ravena Watford; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Public visitation with “Walk-Through Only” will be Friday, September 25, 2020, 4-7 PM in the M. Sue and Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street in Graceville, FL.

A celebration of life will begin at 10 AM, Saturday, September 26, 2020 from the Hillside Cemetery in Panama City, Florida, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville.