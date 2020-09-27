Griffin obit

Ardella M. Griffin, 91, went to be with her Lord on September 26, 2020 at Jackson Hospital.

Ardella was a lifelong resident of Jackson County where she was a housewife and a pioneer in the operation of a fruit and vegetable stand for over 60 years where she developed friendships from all over the United States. At the young age of 14, she met and married the love of her life, R A Griffin. They shared 70 wonderful romantic years together and raised a large adoring family. One of the highlights of their marriage was being selected Jackson County Farm Family of the Year in 2010. She loved her church and community and as a young lady started fund raising and volunteering to help others in need. If there was a need she felt compelled to try and assist and continued this throughout her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, R A Griffin; daughter, Syble Melvin; parents, Joe and Rushie Melvin along with two brothers and a sister.

Survivors include her siblings, David Melvin (Faye) and Mary Alice Reese; children, Judy Sanders (Mack), Kenny Griffin (Mary Nell); seven grandchildren, Jeffery Sanders, Renae Sanders, Tanya Branton, Michelle Maikisch, Michael Melvin, Kevin and Brad Griffin. She was very proud that she had 18 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren which filled her home to capacity during the holidays. She took great pride knowing her and R A’s influence would continue for generations to come.

Graveside services will be 11 AM Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Alford Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to two organizations she truly loved, Alford Assembly of God or Alford Community Organization.

The family asks that attendants wear facemark and social distancing is requested.