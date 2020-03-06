Griffin obit

Mr. Robert Earl Griffin, age 78, of Bonifay, Florida passed away March 3, 2020 at his home.

He was born November 28, 1941 in Ponce de Leon, Florida to the late Odie Lee Griffin and Mettie Mae Dupree Griffin.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Griffin was preceded in death by a daughter, Sherry Griffin, a son, David Griffin and a brother, Jerry Griffin.

Mr. Griffin is survived by his wife of 56 years, Frances Griffin of Bonifay, FL; one daughter, Debbie Remine and husband Tom of Johnson City, TN; one son, Steve Griffin and wife Tammy of Bonifay, FL; five grandchildren, Bryon Remine, Daniel Remine, Jessica Hodge & husband Ryan, Jenna Baker and husband Cody and Jalyn Griffin; eight great-grandchildren, Caelyn Remine, Camden Hodge, Kenzie Hodge, Marlie Hodge, Isabella Baker, Melody Baker, Kaitlyn Baker and Allie Baker; one sister, Linda Caraway of Lynn Haven, FL; one brother, Sam Griffin of Caryville, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held 2:30 PM Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Bonifay First Assembly of God Church with Rev. Michael Tadlock and Rev. John Chance officiating. Interment will follow in the Little Rock Assembly of God Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1:30 to 2:30 PM at Bonifay First Assembly of God Church.