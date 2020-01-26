Grice obit

Helen Faye Grice, 79, of Sneads, Florida went home to be with The Lord on Friday, January 24, 2020 at her home in Sneads surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Mrs. Grice was a lifelong resident of Jackson County where she was employed with the Florida State Hospital in Chattahoochee as a clerk typist specialist for 34 years. She was an active member of Sneads Carlisle Garden Club, Sneads High School Boosters, Sneads Recreational Dept and served as President of Sneads Town Council. Helen cherished her time with family and friends camping, cruising, gambling, and traveling.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ingram Grice; parents, Sam and Juanita Dykes of Marianna; maternal grandparents, Will and Pink Nichols of Marianna, and one sister Annette and Ed Land of Greenwood.

Survivors include her daughter, Brenda Larrabee and husband Toby of Murphy, NC.; son, Craig Grice and wife Donna of Sneads, FL. three grandchildren, Brad Goodwin and wife Tulae, Caitlin O’Neal and husband Cameron, Lane Grice and fiancé Desiree Sorrell; three great grandchildren, Tanner Gooding, Taitym Wilson, and Hudson O’Neal. Survivors also include Ethel Chance of Pensacola, FL., Ray and Lilla Grice of Grand Ridge, FL., Annette Dalton of Altha, FL., Sherilon Hamilton of Sneads, FL., and special cousin/brother Jerry Peacock of Gordan, AL. as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be 11 am, Monday, January 27, 2020 at United Believers Worship Center with Rev. Kelvin Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Marianna, FL with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Sunday, January 26, 2020 at United Believers Worship Center.