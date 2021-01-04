Gregory obit

Ms. Rose Marie Gregory, age 56, of Bonifay, Florida passed away January 1, 2021 at Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay.

She was born January 24, 1964 to John Walter Grzeskowiak and Edith Elizabeth Larhson Grzeskowiak.

Ms. Gregory was preceded in death by two siblings, Edith Karola Grzeskowiak-Black and Raymond Bruce Grzeskowiak.

Ms. Gregory is survived by one daughter, Christina Cadenhead and husband Danny of Bonifay, FL; one son, James Gregory of Caryville, FL; nine grandchildren, Kimberly Cadenhead, George Cadenhead, Emily Cadenhead, Christin Cadenhead, Ester Cadenhead, Candice Gregory, James Gregory, Amelia Gregory, and Ava Gregory; five siblings, John Norbert Grzeskowiak, Nancy Rose Grzeskowiak, Deborah Ruby Grzeskowiak, Steven Roy Grzeskowiak, and Harry Michael Grzeskowiak; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.